Популярне шоу “Рія Тотсу WEST” переходить у пізній вечір: чого можуть очікувати фанати

Moira Zajic is a distinguished author and thought leader in the realms of new technologies and fintech. Holding a Master's degree in Information Systems from the prestigious Valparaiso University, Moira combines a robust academic background with a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving tech landscape. With over a decade of professional experience at Solera Technologies, she has honed her expertise in financial innovation and digital transformation. Moira's writing reflects her passion for exploring how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping the financial sector, offering insightful analysis and forward-thinking perspectives. Her work has been featured in prominent industry publications, where she continues to inspire professionals and enthusiasts alike.