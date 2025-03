Крипто-божевілля: Аналіз монетарної революції Трампа

By Violet McDonald

Violet McDonald is an insightful author and thought leader specialising in new technologies and financial technology (fintech). She earned her Bachelor's degree in Information Systems from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where she cultivated a deep understanding of the intersection between technology and finance. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Violet has held pivotal roles at leading firms, including her time at Digital Innovations, where she contributed to the development of cutting-edge fintech solutions. Her writing explores the transformative impact of emerging technologies on the financial sector, positioning her as a compelling voice in the field. Violet’s work has been featured in numerous industry publications, where she shares her expertise to inspire innovation and adaptation in an ever-evolving landscape.