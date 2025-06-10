Pi Network Wallet Drama Explodes: Users Demand Missing Tokens as Migration Woes Worsen

Pi Network Faces Major Backlash: Wallets Show Missing Balances, Frustrated Users Demand Transparency in 2025

Thousands of Pi Network users report missing tokens amid KYC delays, failed wallet migrations, and growing doubts about the project’s transparency.

Quick Facts Token Price: Pi down 1.5%, trading at $0.6286

Pi down 1.5%, trading at $0.6286 Reported Issues: Hundreds claim ‘zero balance’ after wallet migration

Hundreds claim ‘zero balance’ after wallet migration Technical resistance: 20-day SMA at $0.70; risk of drop to $0.55

20-day SMA at $0.70; risk of drop to $0.55 Migration Delays: No clear timeline for Phase 2 update

The Pi Network community is in uproar as users flood social media to report missing tokens and blank wallet balances. Despite following the mandated Know Your Customer (KYC) process and participating in the long-awaited mainnet migration, users are waking up to see their Pi wallets showing a balance of zero. The controversy has triggered outrage and anxiety, with many users now questioning the network’s reliability and transparency.

Pi Network’s recent release of stricter wallet security guidelines—especially around protecting seed phrases—was meant to reassure users. Instead, the update has sparked even more frustration. Social media platforms like X are filled with posts showing empty wallets, while cries of foul play, technical failures, and even scam accusations gain traction.

Why Are Pi Wallet Balances Missing?

Many users say they meticulously followed all Pi Core Team instructions during the KYC and wallet migration process. Yet, despite doing everything right, their wallets now show no token balance. To compound the confusion, some users discovered multiple wallet addresses associated with their single Pi account, raising questions about the reliability of the migration software and the integrity of the mapping process.

How Is the Pi Network Team Responding?

The Pi Core Team has issued statements emphasizing that they are working tirelessly to resolve the issues. However, their latest updates have failed to restore confidence. Communication remains vague, and there is still no timeline for when users can expect their migrated balances or full KYC approval. Regular updates from the team have not included specific solutions or compensation options for affected users.

Has This Problem Affected the Pi Coin Price?

Market data reveals Pi is under pressure, down 1.5% over the past day and currently trading at $0.6286. Technical analysis shows the coin consolidating below critical averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.70 acting as resistance. If Pi fails to rise above this level, analysts warn of a potential drop toward $0.55, further testing community patience.

Analysts note a Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 40—showing a lack of strong upward momentum—even though indicators like the stochastic RSI suggest a possible short-term rebound. The mood in the Pi community, however, remains decidedly bearish unless the core issues are swiftly addressed.

What Could Happen Next for Pi Network?

With speculation growing around a rumored “Phase 2” update, many hope that the update will fix the KYC backlog and wallet mapping bugs once and for all. But given the lack of a firm timeline and the history of repeated delays, user uncertainty continues to rise. Community trust—once Pi Network’s greatest asset—now hangs in the balance.

For more crypto coverage, visit CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, and crypto.news.

Q&A: What Should Pi Network Users Do Right Now?

Q: How can I protect my Pi wallet?

A: Follow the Pi Core Team’s latest security rules. Back up your seed phrase securely. Never share wallet credentials.

Q: Who do I contact about a missing Pi balance?

A: Use Pi Network’s official support channels or the in-app help section. Document your KYC and migration steps for a faster resolution.

Q: Should I wait for the Phase 2 update?

A: Continue monitoring official announcements. Avoid third-party offers that promise faster access or balance restoration—they may be scams.

How to Stay Safe and Informed

Regularly check Pi Network’s official updates and community forums.

Store wallet seed phrases offline, not on cloud platforms or shared devices.

Never click suspicious links or share account details with unofficial sources.

Monitor crypto news outlets for broader market trends and warnings.



Pi Network’s next moves will determine its fate in 2025. Protect your assets, demand answers, and stay vigilant: the crypto market rewards those who stay informed!



Your Pi Safety & Resolution Checklist

[ ] Back up your seed phrase securely

[ ] Monitor your wallet balance for changes

[ ] Check for official Pi Core Team updates daily

[ ] Report missing balance issues through official support

[ ] Avoid sharing personal info or credentials with unofficial channels

PI NETWORK WALLET MIGRATION FAILED — USERS DEMAND ANSWERS!

Watch this video on YouTube